Flight diverted to free passenger trapped in bathroom

(CNN) — On Wednesday night, a United Airlines flight was diverted to Denver, Colorado, to free a passenger stuck in the bathroom.

“The lavatory door became inoperative” during Flight 1554 enroute from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco, according to a United Airlines statement. A female passenger was trapped inside.

In Denver, “the passenger was safely removed from the lavatory after landing, and customers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft,” the airline said.

Firefighters attempt to free passenger stuck in plane lavatory



h/t @taylorkkimber pic.twitter.com/c6HDnSPjNC — GuruLeaks (@Guruleaks1) September 26, 2019

Some passengers took to Twitter to post video of maintenance technicians working on the door.

“We’re just working on opening up the door at the moment, ma’am. We’ll get you out soon, OK?” one of the men is heard saying.

Flight 1554 was originally scheduled to arrive in San Francisco at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday night. The diverted flight arrived in San Francisco after 11 p.m.

“We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologize,” the United Airlines statement said.

The airline did not immediately respond to questions about possible compensation for the trapped passenger.