SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office has reported a sting of burglarized vehicles which were all left unlocked.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent out to Oyo Motel/travel trailer park in Segovia on July 18 for several reports of car burglaries that had occurred during the night. One complainant reported a wallet and handgun had been stolen from their vehicle.

Following an investigation that included a review of motel surveillance footage, the suspect was located sleeping in a car in the motel parking lot. After conducting a search of the truck of the vehicle, the Deputy discovered the complainant’s handgun.

The stolen handgun was returned and the Deputy located a wallet that was stolen from another person.

In total, five vehicles had been burglarized and all had been unlocked during the time of the burglary. The suspect was arrested for Theft of Firearm and Burglary of Vehicles.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office wished to remind everyone to safeguard their weapons and valuables so that thieves will not have an easy time stealing them.