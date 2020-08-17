Five people, including four children, killed in East Texas head-on collision

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – Five people were killed in a wreck Sunday afternoon in Deep East Texas, according to DPS officials.
The wreck was located two miles from Center on FM 2026 and occurred just after 5:30 p.m.
The preliminary report states that 30-year-old Michael Masterson of Center was traveling west. For unknown reasons, his car crossed over the center line.
His car struck head-on with a 2019 GMC driven by 15-year-old Mackenzie Parks, from Tenaha.
Masterson was taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment. Three children traveling with Masterson were pronounced dead at the scene, including:
- 10-year-old Tora Masterson
- 4-year-old Ella Masterson
- 2-year-old Mason Masterson
Parks was also taken to LSU Medical Center, where she later died. There were two other passengers in her car.
61-year-old Sandra Parks was pronounced dead at the scene. 15-year-old mason Parks was taken to LSU Medical Center for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.