SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five people have been indicted in relation to a stabbing at a local bar, which resulted in the death of a U.S. Marine stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

Concho Valley Homepage reports in a previous article that on Oct. 2, 2022, an argument began in Whiskey River Saloon that escalated into a fight in the bar’s parking lot. When officers arrived they learned that multiple members of the armed forces serving at Goodfellow had been stabbed. Reports say that all the victims were taken to Shannon Medical Center.

Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, a 28-year-old Fire Training Instructor at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy later succumbed to his injuries.

According to records filed in Tom Green County, Ray Vera was indicted on December 9, 2022, for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury.

Records also show that three others were indicted:

Julian Suarez was indicted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Anthony Giese was indicted for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury.

Raymond Scott was indicted for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jennifer Guerrero was also indicted for one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In the state of Texas aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury are both second-degree felonies that are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 each.