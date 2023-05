SAN ANGELO, TX— At Christoval High School Friday afternoon, five athletes signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level in front of their friends and families.

Ketcher Joiner signed to continue his football career at Hardon-Simmons University, Sadie Clark signed at Lubbock Christian University for track and field, Lia Lozano signed to continue playing softball at Wakeland Baptist University, and Jaron Slaton is furthering his basketball career at Victoria College.