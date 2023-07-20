Thousands of channel catfish are ready for offloading into the reservoir. Photo courtesy of Inland Fisheries San Angelo District.

SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Approximately 44,000 channel catfish found a new home in the Oak Creek Reservoir on Thursday, July 20, thanks to efforts from a local fishing management crew and an East Texas hatchery.

According to the Inland Fisheries Division’s website, the organization “is responsible for managing the state’s diverse freshwater fisheries resources” and does this with the goal of providing “the best possible angling while protecting and enhancing freshwater aquatic resources.” The division accomplishes this task by managing and conducting research at fisheries, assessing ecosystems and habitats, studying instream flow and rivers and monitoring fish production, among other activities.

The San Angelo division worked alongside the John D. Parker East Texas State Fish Hatchery. Established in 2012 in Brookeland, Texas, the facility millions of juvenile fish each year to restock the state’s publicly-fished waters. The 200-acre site also has a production capacity for largemouth bass, catfish, sunfish and forage fish.

The reservoir is located 45 miles north of San Angelo in the northeast corner of Coke County. It is predominantly populated by largemouth bass, white bass, channel catfish, flathead catfish and white crappie.

Neither organization was available for commentary when reached for an interview. For more information about the fishing data and water levels of Oak Creek Reservoir, visit the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Oak Creek Reservoir webpage.