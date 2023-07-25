A close up picture of the steps that lead to the main entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse. Photography by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The State of Texas v. Cristin Bradley continued its second day of trial in the 51st District Court in the Tom Green County Courthouse on Tuesday, July 25.

Assistant District Attorney Sara Reyes called two first responders and a crime scene investigator to the witness stand, all of whom were involved in the handling of the initial incident that occurred on Nov. 7, 2020, that would lead to the death of 2-month-old Brixlee Marie Lee.

Officer Hayden Turkett discussed his reasoning for entering the Webster Avenue home when he was dispatched to the call. Hayden described the situation as being an emergency that would need to be acted upon in order to preserve Lee’s life. He also stated that he was only aware that the baby was unconscious at the time of his arrival on the scene.

Bruce Stewart, a patrol officer assigned to the daytime shift in the northern San Angelo area at the time of the incident, described the actions he took at the scene to prosecutors.

Stewart said that he arrived at 5:54 a.m. and was to relieve Officer Wilson and secure the scene until a search warrant was issued. Wilson would be approached by Dustin Smock, the boyfriend of the defendant, shortly afterward and would refuse him entry, prompting Smock to attempt to enter the residence from the back of the property where he would be stopped by Officer Castro.

Crime scene investigators would arrive at the scene with a search warrant and would be shortly followed by Police Sgt. Matthew Vaughn and Detective Bobby Elrod at approximately 8:24 a.m.

Prosecutors then displayed body camera footage taken from Stewart’s camera that showed Stewart sweeping the home, which prosecutors described as being “cluttered” by various household items.

Crime scene investigator Ashley Low then took the witness stand. Prosecutors asked Low to describe her proceedings leading to her arrival at the scene of the incident. Low responded by detailing the time she spent taking photographs of the infant at Shannon Medical Center. She stated that Lee appeared to have “scaly skin” induced by a rash, a “bluish to purple” skin pigmentation and several puncture marks on her body.

Low then described her time at the residency, stating that any evidence she gathered was securely stored and then taken to the San Angelo Police Department’s crime lab for safekeeping.

Photographs Low took at the residency were then displayed for the visibility of the jury. Low identified several instances of baby formula, different kinds of milk, baby syringes and various needles found throughout the house from these photos.

The prosecution then presented Low with physical evidence taken from the scene, including a baby onesie found in the home and several pieces of medical supplies found at the head of a bed in the residency, in order to verify their correctness.

After being questioned by prosecutors, Low would later state that blood and urine samples taken from suspects and Lee were transported to the Austin DPS for testing before being sent back to Low to be transported to the Tarrant County medical examiner, also for testing.