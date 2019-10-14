First Financial Bank serves community in 4th annual “Day of Service”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the 4th year in a row, First Financial Bank employees spent their Columbus Day volunteering in their communities as part of the annual “Day of Service.”

“We do it every Columbus Day. It’s a Monday and a bank holiday. We’re able to get all of our employees out to do some community service and volunteer hours,” said Chris Evatt, President & CEO of First Financial Bank.

“This was an initiative by our parent company, First Financial Bankshares. It was something we thought where we could get all of our employees engaged on a day when the bank’s closed. We could get everybody together to go out and support our local communities,” explained Evatt.

Over 800 First Financial employees participated in the “Day of Service” regionally.

In San Angelo, nearly 60 employees volunteered with 6 different non-profit organizations:

Meals for the Elderly

Cassie’s Place

Salvation Army

Baptist Memorial

Galilee Community Development Corporation

YMCA

“These great organizations are something that make San Angelo a better place to work, live and do business. We’re just excited to be a part of it and to give back a few hours today,” continued Evatt.

This year’s projects included meal preparation and delivery, landscaping and painting, visiting homebound individuals and continuing education surrounding the bank’s prevention of elder abuse and financial exploitation.

“At First Financial, we’re a bank of community banks. Our goal is to give back to the communities in which we serve,” added Evatt.