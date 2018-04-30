First Ever “Great San Angelo Cook-Off” Benefits Family Shelter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People enjoyed food, fun, and prizes — and satisfied their taste buds with some hot chili on Saturday.

It was the “Great San Angelo Chili Cook-Off’s” first time ever here in town.

The competition was put on to benefit the Family Shelter of San Angelo and was hosted by Unity Spiritual Center and the Chili Appreciation Society International.

“It’s a very friendly competition. Many of the competitors know each other from the many cook-offs they go to. We feel really good that we can give back to our community and especially in the way of the Family Shelter,” says Janie Kelley, a pastor at Unity Church.

The event also included raffle prizes that were donated from local businesses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.