MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Hot and dry conditions in Central Texas have forced several counties to put burn bans in place days before Fourth of July celebrations.

“We’re having more fires now than we have had in the last several months. The trend is is getting worse,” says McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

Most of Texas is under a burn ban. Previously Bell County judge David Blackburn discussed in a press conference the severity of the drought conditions Central Texas has experienced.

“800 is the worst that you can have, which indicates severe drought increased wildfire occurrence,” says Bell County judge David Blackburn.

Tuesday afternoon, McLennan county judge Scott Felton released a disaster declaration order prohibiting all sales of fireworks.

“Our plan is to have law enforcement to monitor illegal fireworks sales. Our use during this period,” says Felton.

However in Bell County, judge Blackburn is allowing some sales of fireworks. In the past 24 hours Bell County saw more than half an inch of rain and McLennan county has seen a little over a quarter of an inch of rain.

Both declarations state professionals with a permit will be allowed to have a firework display for the public.

“Waco, they’re allowed to do that even though there’s a disaster declaration out there and the professionals and help them put on these productions and then they have all the protection available as well,” says Felton.