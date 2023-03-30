SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo will be kicking the dust up not only in the Coliseum but outside with very windy conditions and a fire weather watch going into the first day of the Rodeo.

This isn’t the first time the San Angelo rodeo has seen high winds this time of year. Back in 1955, a dust storm rolled through town and this was one of the many reasons that the Coliseum was built in 1959.

The NWS is predicting strong dry west winds Friday, April 1, 2023, which will bring critical fire conditions in the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett County. Wind gusts are expected to reach 45 to 50 mph across Big Country and 40 to 45 mph in the Concho Valley.

During the day, April 1, will be sunny with patchy dust in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-’70s.