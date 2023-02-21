SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire weather.

The Red Flag Warning was put in place because of strong west/southwest winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Wind gusts are reported to reach near 50 mph, which can cause any fire that ignites to spread rapidly. The NSW strongly discourages any activity that could cause flames or sparks while the red flag warning is in place.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather is either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Areas affected by the warning are Fisher; Nolan; Sterling; Coke; Runnels; Irion; Tom Green; Concho; Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton; Haskell; Jones; Taylor; Menard and Kimble counties.