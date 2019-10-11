Fire Prevention poster contest winners announced, recognized

October 7 through October 11 has been designated Fire Prevention Week. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaigns are “not every hero wears a cape” and “plan and practice your escape.”
Each year, students in area schools are encouraged to enter a Fire Prevention Poster contest reflecting those campaigns.
The winners were announced and will be recognized at a luncheon on October 11 at Zentner’s Daughter steakhouse.
Fire Prevention Poster Contest 2019 Winners
GRADE 3
- 1st Shang-En Huang from Fort Concho
- 2nd Lola Hogan from Santa Rita
- 3rd Sloan Cole from Fort Concho
- 4th Jaylynn Nixon from Fannin
GRADE 4
- 1st Mary Cathryn Darby from Santa Rita
- 2nd Victoria Bageant from Lamar
- 3rd McKenna Dane from Austin
- 4th Oliver Mensch from Lamar
GRADE 5
- 1st Jordon Munden from Santa Rita
- 2nd Adam Rason from Lamar
- 3rd Celes Cole from Fort Concho
- 4th Alina Lussow from Reagan