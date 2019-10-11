Fire Prevention poster contest winners announced, recognized

October 7 through October 11 has been designated Fire Prevention Week. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaigns are “not every hero wears a cape” and “plan and practice your escape.”

Each year, students in area schools are encouraged to enter a Fire Prevention Poster contest reflecting those campaigns.

The winners were announced and will be recognized at a luncheon on October 11 at Zentner’s Daughter steakhouse.

Fire Prevention Poster Contest 2019 Winners

GRADE 3

1st Shang-En Huang from Fort Concho

2nd Lola Hogan from Santa Rita

3rd Sloan Cole from Fort Concho

4th Jaylynn Nixon from Fannin

GRADE 4

1st Mary Cathryn Darby from Santa Rita

2nd Victoria Bageant from Lamar

3rd McKenna Dane from Austin

4th Oliver Mensch from Lamar

GRADE 5