SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts closed its doors Wednesday, July 12, to begin repairs on its iconic saddle-shaped roof.

The repairs to the copper rooftop come after an insurance claim was settled for hail damage caused by a storm in May 2020.

“There was a really horrible hailstorm in 2020, and our area was the worst hit. It totally battered the seam on the roof, and it has been raining in our lobby for three years,” Laura Huckaby, assistant director and curator of the museum, said in a Facebook post. “Finally, we got a settlement from the insurance company. Finally, we can begin the replacement.”

Leaks from rainwater caused by the hail have also begun to damage the interior of the museum as well, causing cosmetic and structural damage to the building’s flooring, walls and beams.

“There is some cosmetic damage on the interior because the leaks have stained some wood, made some beams swell, and there’s some water damage on the walls,” Alex Freeman, president and CEO of the museum, said. “There are some cosmetic things and structural things in the floor that we need to replace.”

Workers climb scaffolding to start the roof repairs (photo courtesy of SAMFA)

The museum staff will also take the time to work on interior repairs and remodeling during the roof replacement process. Freeman said that the museum plans to reorganize the building’s office space and swap out the library on the first floor with the gift shop to enhance the visitors’ experience.

During this time, the museum will be closed to the public. The SAMFA’s education programs, Concho Clay Studio programming and Oakes Street galleries are unaffected by the repairs and will continue as usual.

To allow for the repairs to go unimpeded, the museum’s approximately 2,000-object art collection has been packaged and will be sent to a new facility that will be constructed in a state building between Fort Concho and the SAMFA that has an 8,000-square-foot warehouse. According to Freeman, the facility will be used as a “visible collection storage and conservation lab” once it is built and the collection has been moved in. The art collection will be returned to the museum upon the completion of the repairs, but the storage facility will continue to be used.

The SAMFA will continue to host exhibits during the repair process through its Gallery Verde, Coop Gallery and South Oakes Street Gallery buildings, among other locations. The Fort Concho National Historic Landmark has also donated the use of its Quartermaster Gallery to accommodate future exhibits until repairs are completed. Exhibits will be on display there from February 16, 2024, to May 30, 2024. Fort Concho’s Quartermaster Gallery was the original home of the SAMFA, starting at the museum’s opening in 1985 and lasting until construction on the current museum structure was completed in 1999.

According to Freeman and Huckaby, the museum is currently projected to reopen on January 19, 2024.

“We are using this opportunity to enhance the visitor experience so that, when we get back in January, it’ll be a better place for visitors,” Freeman said.

For updates on the repair process and more information about the museum, visit the official SAMFA website.