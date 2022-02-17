SHERMAN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The final of four inmates that escaped from the McCurtain County jail is back in custody Wednesday after a 13-day long search.

McCurtain County Sheriffs Office deputies and US Marshals ended a manhunt Wednesday after the men escaped from the jail in Idabel on Feb. 3. Rutherford was found in a hotel room in Sherman, Texas. Police executed a warrant to search the room looking for items he may have used in an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Haworth.

Hundreds of people called in tips that helped officials locate the 4 fugitives.

After Justin Hughes, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday morning the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, “3 down, 1 to go. We’re coming for you, Rutherford.” Hughes was captured after an attempted burglary off of Old 21 Road near Idabel.

The Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department in central McCurtain County helped capture 28-year-old Kolby Russell Watson on Feb. 5. Donnie Kale Middlebrooks was captured shortly after on Feb. 9 after a joint operation with the MCSO, the US Marshals Service, and Idabel PD.