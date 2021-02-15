Filing period closes for May 1 election, official list of candidates for City Council, Mayoral races released

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo released the final list of candidates who filed to run for Mayor and City Council SMDs 2, 4, and 6.

“At 5 p.m. February 12, the window to file for a place on the May 2021 ballot closed. Below is the list of the candidates in order of filing date for each open position.  The last day to withdraw is Friday, February 19th, therefore, we will draw for ballot order on Monday, February 22nd,” the City said in a statement.

Candidates who have filed for the May 1, 2021 election:

Mayor:
Brenda Gunter, Incumbent (filed 1-13-21)

Silvara Lawson (filed 1-15-21)

Dietrick Tillis (filed 2-11-21)

Single Member District 2:
Tom Thompson, Incumbent (filed 1-13-21)

Mercedes Dela Cruz (filed 1-19-21)

Cie Rangel (filed 2-11-21)

Single Member District 4:
Lucy Gonzales, Incumbent (filed 1-13-21)

Single Member District 6:
Billie DeWitt, Incumbent (filed 1-13-21)

Larry Miller (filed 2-5-21)

James Ervin (filed 2-12-21)

For more information about the May 1 election, please visit cosatx.us/Elections.

