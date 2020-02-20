Fifth grader will host food drive at Market Street

SAN ANGELO, TX – Fort Concho Elementary School will begin presenting their annual fifth grade Passion Projects starting this weekend. On behalf of the Fort Concho Distinguished Scholar Program, Fort Concho fifth grader Will Graves is hosting his food drive for the homeless this Sunday, February 23rd.

“Some of these people…they need help and they can’t help themselves,” Will Graves said. “And it’s a great way to give back to the community after they’ve given so much for you and helped you all along the way.”



All fifth graders at Fort Concho are required to complete a passion project. It’s a way to connect with the community to make a difference.



“Well Will’s project is just another example of a passion project that all eighty-six of our fifth graders here at Fort Concho are working on and have been working on all year,” Fort Concho fifth grade teacher Alison Gryder said. “They started last fall picking a topic that they’re interested in and in fact, passionate about it.”



Even though these projects are beneficial to students, there are plans to expand their ideas in order to promote their passions further.



“What we’ve done this year to make it even…I should say better instead of just a regular research project is we’ve really encouraged them to turn their passion into action and encourage them to make a difference in their community and their world,” Gryder said.

