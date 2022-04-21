SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ferrovial, via PLW Waterworks, has obtained construction contracts to start building three water treatment plants in Texas one of which being San Angelo, Texas.

The contracts cumulatively are worth $279 million and will be implemented in San Angelo, Georgetown, and Laredo.

San Angelo was awarded a contract to upgrade the Hickory groundwater treatment plant. This will increase the infrastructures capacity from 30 million liters per day to well over 45 million liters per day. This was valued at $53 million and is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Georgetown was awarded a contract worth $175 million. This contract involves the construction of a treatment plant to supply drinking water to Georgetown, it has been claimed to be one of the biggest projects in Georgetown to date. This is projected to be in completion by 2026.

Laredos contract involves the construction of a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 18 million liters per day (4.75 MGD) as well as a gravity outfall pipe to transport the treated water to Manadas Creek Tributary 2 in Laredo. This contract is worth $51 million.