SAN ANGELO, TX— Central Bobcat boy’s basketball coach C.J Villegas accepted the new Athletic Director position for Brady High School and will be the boy’s basketball head coach for the Bulldogs.

The Brady Native coached at Central for three years leading the Bobcats back to the playoffs this past 2023 season, where they would fall to El Paso Eastwood in the Bi-District round.

As for who will fill the head coach position at Central, a familiar face, Assistant Coach Rocky Feliciano, has been promoted to head boys basketball coach at Central High School.

This is a developing story, more details to come soon.