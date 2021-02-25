February 25 COVID-19 report from City of San Angelo

Coronavirus Update

AN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the COVID-19 report for Thursday, February 25, 2021. The full report can be found below.

February 25, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,310

Active cases: 571

Currently hospitalized: 19

New positives for today: 14

Informe COVID-19 del 25 de febrero de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16,310

Casos activos: 571

Actualmente hospitalizados: 19

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 14

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male47HispanicEctorPCR
Male28whiteTGCPCR
Female39whiteTGCPCR
Female15whiteTGCPCR
Female17HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21whiteTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicTGCAntigen
Male64HispanicTGCAntigen
Female61whiteTGCAntigen
Female52HispanicTGCAntigen
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male38HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male20BlackDallasAntigen
Female24HispanicTGCAntigen

