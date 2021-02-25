February 25 COVID-19 report from City of San Angelo

AN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the COVID-19 report for Thursday, February 25, 2021. The full report can be found below.
February 25, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,310
Active cases: 571
Currently hospitalized: 19
New positives for today: 14
Informe COVID-19 del 25 de febrero de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16,310
Casos activos: 571
Actualmente hospitalizados: 19
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 14
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|47
|Hispanic
|Ector
|PCR
|Male
|28
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|39
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|64
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|61
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Black
|Dallas
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen