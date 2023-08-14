PROVO, Utah (KTVX) — A Provo man killed last week in an FBI raid over threats to President Joe Biden allegedly pointed a .357 at agents during that raid, according to a press release from the bureau Monday.

On the morning of Aug. 9, Craig Deleeuw Robertson was shot and killed during an FBI raid after allegedly making numerous online threats against President Biden and a number of other high-profile targets, such as Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden landed in Salt Lake City later on the afternoon of Aug. 9 and stayed through most of the day Aug. 10.

Robertson had allegedly posted threats online several times and was being investigated by the FBI in the weeks leading up to Biden’s visit.

One of his posts stated: “The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!” Before President Biden’s visit to Utah, FBI agents were investigating Robertson in connection with his threats. At the time of the shooting, the FBI said they were attempting to serve an arrest and search warrant.

The FBI released a statement on Aug. 14, which reads as follows:

The FBI continues to review an agent-involved shooting, which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Provo, Utah. The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants on 75-year-old Craig Deeleuw Robertson at his home for threats to elected officials and law enforcement officers. Robertson resisted arrest and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force officers seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. We have no further details to provide at this time. Sandra Barker, FBI Public Affairs Specialist, press release on 8/14/23

Robertson’s family also released a statement after the shooting, which said, in part, that they are shocked and devastated by the “senseless and tragic” killing of Robertson. They say he was a beloved father and brother, and they are mourning the loss of a “good and decent man,” according to the statement.

The family stated that Robertson was a sportsman and hunter. He was reportedly a “firearm enthusiast,” collector, and gunsmith, who “staunchly supported the constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms for the purposes of providing food and protection for his family and home.”

Despite his social media presence – one post shows an assault-style rifle with the caption “My democrat eradicator!!! A gas operated ‘point-n-sh**t’ nail driver” – neighbors and friends of Robertson told Nexstar’s KTVX they never expected this of him.