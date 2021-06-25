FBI seeking public’s help in locating missing mother, children

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Antonio Division, Laredo Resident Agency Office, is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Laredo mom and her two children.

According to officials, they were visiting relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, approximately 84 miles south of Laredo, Texas, prior to their disappearance, on June 13, 2021.

The family left at approximately 3:40 p.m. in a yellow, 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plates NBX-4740 going to Laredo, Texas.

Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, John Carlos Gonzalez, Michelle Cristina Duran Credit: he Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Antonio Division

Investigators believe the family likely went missing on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo Highway at kilometer marker 100 by Vallecillo.

The mother, Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, a 39-year-old employee of a Laredo school district, has brown eyes, long black hair, is approximately 5’ in height, and approximately 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.

Her son, 16-year-old John Carlos Gonzalez, has brown eyes, short red hair, and is approximately 5’8” in height and approximately 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt. Perez Sanchez’s daughter, 9-year-old Michelle Cristina Duran, has brown eyes, long, black, curly hair, is approximately 4’10” in height, and approximately 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a striped t-shirt.

There were no indications the family did not plan to return to their home in Laredo.

The mom’s health could be at risk if she does not have access to medications she requires on a daily basis.

Although the whereabouts of Perez Sanchez and her two children are unknown at this time, investigators believe they could possibly be in Parse, Nuevo Leon.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information.

Tips can also be submitted online at here. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.