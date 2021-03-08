Fatal crash on Susan Peak Road in Tom Green County

Courtesy of Justin Baker:

San Angelo, Texas (March 8)- A fatal accident took place on Susan Peak Road in Tom Green County on March 7, 2021. The single vehicle accident occured around 4:29 p.m. where two individuals were injured and one individual was killed.

Hailey Eileen (driver) was drivng at an unsafe speed and lost control of the 2020 Hyundai, Elantra. As a result, she was unable to mantain control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a tree and overturn.

Weather conditions that day were partly cloudy with dry road conditions. Both Hailey Eileen and Khanna Maximilien were transported to Shannon North Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries. Ryan Alexander Tasso was pronounced dead at scene.

All parties in the accident were wearing their seatbelts during the accident.