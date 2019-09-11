Fatal crash in Sutton county claims two

From a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety:
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 10, approximately 6 miles west of Sonora claimed the lives of 49-year-old Servilio L. Placeres Gonzalez of Houston, Texas, and 72-year-old Luis A. Sanchez of Sugar Land, Texas.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:28 a.m. on September 10, 2019 on an 80-mph posted speed limit area of the interstate. The DPS preliminary investigation reports Gonzalez, driving a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer, struck the towed trailer of Sanchez, driving a 1997 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer, in the right lane while traveling westbound on the highway near mile post 394.
Both vehicles caught fire. Both drivers died of injuries sustained during crash.
The report states weather conditions were clear and the road condition was dry. Nicole Martin, Texas Highway Patrol trooper from Sonora was the lead investigator.
Martin was assisted by Sebastian Betancourt, Trooper, Sonora, Texas Highway Patrol; Nicholas Sanders, Trooper, Junction, Texas Highway Patrol; Rob Reagan, Trooper, Sonora, Texas Highway Patrol; Michael Jones, Trooper, Sonora, Texas Highway Patrol and Lee Meadow, Trooper, Junction, Texas Highway Patrol.
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety