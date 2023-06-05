BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County is hoping to educate and entertain families opting for a staycation this summer. The Family Summer Passport Program 2023 features well-known spots like the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.

Other locations include: The Bell County Museum, Temple Children’s Museum, Temple Public Library and Lena Armstrong Public Library.

Public Relations Specialist for the City of Temple, Allison O’Connor shares more about the program, “it’s just a really fun and creative way for families to, in a sense, kind of take the journey of exploration between our local museums and our library… It features interactive exhibits, historic artifacts, stories and a lot of different kind of engaging programs that are here in Bell County.”

The program is happening now through August 31st for children ages 3 to 12.

Once a passport has been stamped at every location, children can redeem the passport for a prize at vendors like Bird Creek Burgers and Treno’s Pizza to name a few.

More information on vendors and the passport program itself here.