Family abandoned by smuggler in Uvalde, Texas area

Below is a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

DEL RIO, Texas – “U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Uvalde Station encountered a father, mother and their toddler children, after they were abandoned in the brush by their smuggler, Oct. 26.

“Thanks to the hard work of our agents, the young family was quickly found on this cold, wet day,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “This is a prime example of just how little regard smugglers have for the lives of those they are smuggling.”

At approximately 3 a.m., Uvalde Station agents encountered the parents and their small children in the brush near highway 90. The family had been left without shelter in the heavy rain as temperatures were dropping into the mid 50s. They were abandoned without food or water and were drenched from the rain. The small children, ages 1 and 3 were crying and shivering from the cold. Agents quickly moved the family unit out of the weather and provided them with food, water and dry clothes.

The parents and their children, all citizens of Honduras, were medically evaluated and will be processed per CBP guidelines.”