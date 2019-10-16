Fallen officer’s first patrol motorcycle back “home” in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Retired San Angelo Police Officer Brian Bylsma began trying to track down Sgt. Korby Kennedy’s first patrol motorcycle nearly one year ago.

Byslma says the bike was sold in an auction after the department switched form Harley Davidsons to Hondas. The motorcycle was bought by an individual who then traded it in at Kent’s Harley Davidson in Abilene, Texas. After that, the bike was sold to several dealers and was eventually purchased by a woman in Colorado.

Bylsma contacted her and shared his plan of making the bike a memorial for Sgt. Kennedy. She agreed to sell the bike to him and Bylsma went to Colorado to pick it up.

Since then, he’s been raising money to pay for decals, lights, registration, insurance, and upkeep. There is a raffle going on to help that effort.

There are several sponsors who have given $250 or more to the project and Bylsma says they are still seeking more sponsors. You can contact him at the number in the flyer above.

Byslma says the bike will be ridden in local parades and used in motorcycle rodeo competitions. He says you may also see him riding it from time to time to make sure it stays in working order. He wants the motorcycle to spark conversations and serve as a way to keep Sgt. Kennedy’s memory alive.

He says his goal is to debut the motorcycle in the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Parade in 2020.