BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Family, friends, and the community of Cameron celebrated Sergeant Joshua Clouse’s life and his selfless service.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral today to honor the fallen officer. Sergeant Clouse was a husband, father, and a deacon at his church.

Clouse was killed on duty last Wednesday night responding to a domestic dispute. Harvest Bible Church Pastor, Brad Dusenberry spoke about the moments before Sergeant Clouse lost his life.

“Talking to some of the police officers that were there, Josh demanded to go in the door first wouldn’t have any other way. He knows the danger that was there. He demanded to go in the door first. But before he did you know what he did? He got the guys together and they prayed.”

After the funeral, officers gathered to honor Clouse with a last call followed by silence. Sergeant Clouse’s life and legacy is carried out by his wife and two teenage sons. Today was absolutely heart wrenching, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community and the family.”