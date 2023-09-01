SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, September 1 is the first day of Meteorological Fall but the highs in the Concho Valley aren’t cooling off.

While September 1 is the first day of Meteorological Fall, September 23 is the first day of Astrological Fall. According to the NWS, one of the main reasons meteorological seasons exist is because the equinoxes and solstices change dates every year, making it hard to calculate seasonal statistics for climate purposes. Instead, meteorologists and climatologists determine the seasons by month using the annual temperature cycle, making it easier to compare past seasons.

Despite Fall being on our doorsteps, it still feels like summer outside. According to the extended forecast, morning lows will be cooler staying in the upper 60s to low 70s but temperatures are expected to heat up above 100 degrees each afternoon while fire weather conditions will become elevated by the end of the weekend.