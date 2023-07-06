SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery are looking to raise funds to replace portions of the fence and make landscape improvements at the cemetery.

The discussion first began when a winter storm destroyed landscaping around the property. The Fairmount Cemetery Board is looking to replace the old fence along the northern boundary (Ave. N) and make related landscape improvements. All the old fences and most of the old shrubs would be removed. A new fence would be installed south of the trees, on level ground, that matches the style of the entrance gate and entrance fencing. The new fence would connect to the existing entrance fence and run along Ave. N on level ground, east and west.

The cost of the improvements is estimated between $250,000 – $300,000, Friends of Fairmount Cemetery are looking to help raise funds for the project. As part of the fundraising, they would like to sell sections of the old fence in addition to other fundraising.

The motion to approve the Friends of Fairmount Cemetery’s fundraising efforts passed 7-0.