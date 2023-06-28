SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Fairmount Cemetery’s staff will clean the burial grounds Friday, July 14, removing flowers and other items from graves so the property can be cleaned and trimmed.

The city wants to remind those who want to preserve items left on burial grounds that these items should be removed before the end of the day Friday, July 7. Items may be returned to the cemetery, located at 1100 W. Avenue N, beginning Tuesday, August 1.

Any items left at gravesites will be picked up and held for one week for residents to pick up and unclaimed items will be disposed of on Friday, July 21.

Additionally, lot owners are reminded that flowers should be placed only on the sides or in cradles on top of monuments. This allows for the maintenance of gravesites.

For more information, call the cemetery office at 325-655-9475.