SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fairmount Cemetery will be cleaning the burial grounds Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Staff will be removing flowers and other items from graves so the property can be cleaned and trimmed. Fairmount asks all individuals who wish to preserve items should remove them from gravesites before the end of the day Monday, January 16.

Items may be returned to the cemetery, located at 1100 W. Avenue N, beginning Friday, January 27.

Any items left at gravesites will be picked up and held for one week for residents to pick up. Unclaimed items will be disposed of Friday, January 27.

Fairmount Cemetery wants to remind lot owners that flowers should be placed only on the sides or in cradles on top of monuments to allow for the maintenance of gravesites.

For more information contact, Jeremy Walker, Cemetery Supervisor at:

jeremy.walker@cosatx.us or 325-655-9475