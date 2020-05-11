Facts about Police Week

Police Week officially began in 1962. That’s when the president at the time, John F. Kennedy, signed a proclamation that made May 15th Peace Officers Memorial Day. The proclamation also included that the week in which May 15th falls should be designated as Police Week.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, so far, there have been more than 70 line of duty deaths just this year alone.

Usually a large ceremony would take place this week in Washington D.C. drawing up to 40,000 people. However, due to COVID-19 that ceremony and others around the country have been cancelled, including here in the Concho Valley.

However, you can still show your support by tying blue ribbons around a tree or displaying them somewhere on your property. You can also tell a law enforcement officer ‘thank you’ if you should see one.