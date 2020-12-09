F-16 crashes in Michigan’s upper peninsula, status of pilot ‘unknown’

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — An F-16 with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing crashed in Michigan’s upper peninsula on Tuesday night.

“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation,” the Guard said in a statement.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in Hiawatha National Forest, during a “routine training mission.” There was one pilot on board.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is based out of Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, Wisconsin.

Emergency responders are on the scene of the crash, the Guard said.

Earlier, the Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s office confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WJMN that there was a plane crash, but was unable to give any other information.

This is a developing story.