Explaining Immigration

BELGIUM / GERMAN (Big 2/Fox 24) – Three terms define different types of immigration The differences between the three sometimes get lost in translation. They are asylum seekers, refugees, and economic migrants.

Here’s where it gets tricky, there’s a big difference between refugees and what are called “economic migrants.” An economic migrant leaves his or her country purely for financial and/or economic reasons. The bottom line, they move in order to find a better life not because their life is in danger.

An asylum seeker is someone seeking international protection from another country. A refugee is a person who fled his or her own country due to fear of being persecuted. A refugee typically escapes war-torn countries filled with violence.