Waco, TX (FOX 44) — There’s growing tension in the Red Sea as Iran brings in more ships to support Houthi Rebels in its conflict with Israel.

For potential impacts on our economy, experts say there’s the potential for higher oil prices if the conflict grows.

The Red Sea is a short cut for cargo and tanker ships reaching our ports, so a longer travel time could mean higher prices.

“The only thing we could probably guarantee that we will see is about a 10% increase once those cargo and tanker ships come to port that traveled a lot further distance going down around the Cape of Good Hope,” said Pecos Country Operating VP of Operations Rey Trevino.

Trevino says we could see this increase in the next 4 to 6 weeks.

Outside of oil prices, the dangers cargo ships face could bring additional problems for our wallets.

“We could see a very large increase in our inflation cost that we already see, so it’s not going to be good when those products hit the ports,” said Trevino.

Trevino says even though the U.S. operated with 100 fewer oil rigs at the start of 2023… it reached record breaking numbers for oil production.

The negative effect that can come out of this conflict is the depletion of our own reserve while having to rely heavily on oil from other countries.

“We’re gonna see down the road is higher oil prices due to the lack of supply. Right now we do have a large supply of oil, but we are not replenishing that oil that we have in America with new drilling,” said Trevino.

“We don’t realize how stitched together the global economy is, but if you’re sitting in any room in your house right now looking at this, I guarantee you somewhere in that room is the output of over 100 countries,” said Trevino.

Waco economist Ray Perryman says while conflict brews in the Red Sea, its still a minor problem in the economy.

“I don’t think it will become that severe at all this time around, but it’s certainly something worth monitoring,” said Perryman.

Besides potential higher costs for transportation, both Trevino and Perryman say there won’t be an immediate impact on gas prices.