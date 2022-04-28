(KLST/KSAN)- Max, his wife, Maya and son, Ivan, survived the bombings in Mariupol, but what came after was just as challenging. Max said his son, Ivan, had to be hospitalized due to the injuries he sustained during the bombings, he spent hours in surgery.

“His left leg was suspended in air, with some kind of equipment all the way from his foot to his knee.” Max said. “There was a weighted rope attached to the equipment, holding his leg in that position. His right leg was completely wrapped in bandages. He had 4 screws sticking out of his leg, holding his bones together. He also had a cast wrapped around his left hand to protect open wounds sustained from the rubble.”

His son was put on bed rest, but resting was the last thing he could do. They didn’t have water, food, or electricity for almost a week. He said the surgical room was being powered by a generator and even that was having problems.

“The worst thing was that the hospital wasn’t able to provide the patients with post-surgery treatment,” Max said. “They still could do some basic surgeries like treating wounds and bleeding control, but they couldn’t provide post-surgery treatments.”

While the hospital struggled to give patients the medicine and nutrition, the war outside those walls has only begun.

“The hospital was constantly under fire,” Max said. “All the patients were laying in the hallways without windows and the rooms with the windows were empty or if someone needed to be in the room that had windows, the windows would be completely covered.”

Then all of a sudden, the shooting stopped.

“When we got in the hospital, we found out that it was occupied by Russian soldiers,” Max said. “They wouldn’t let us out because they were afraid we would tell the Ukrainian soldiers their position.”

Max said the Russian soldiers began firing at the city from the hospital. Quickly thereafter, he realized he and his family, along with the rest of the hospital were being held hostage.

“Russians positioned heavy military equipment between two hospital wings and opened fire towards the city,” Max said.

Not everyone realized what was happening. He said some of the hostages thought the Russian soldiers were sent to the hospital to save them from the shooting coming from the outside.

“So, some people who were there with me would say “look, no one is shooting at us now, so it must mean they saved us.” People couldn’t understand that the Russians who occupied the hospital were the same people that were shooting and they were just using us like human shields,” Max said. “Ukrainian military wouldn’t shoot back knowing there was civilians, that was why it was so quiet.”

After days of being held hostage, doctors were able to help Max and his family leave the hospital in order to get his son the help he needed from another location, but not without obstacles along the way. Max said it was tough getting to that point, but there was a small moment of relief when they realized they had made it out alive.

“We finally got to the Ukrainian controlled checkpoint and I had tears in my eyes,” Max said. “It’s hard to describe the happiness and relief that we all felt in that moment.”