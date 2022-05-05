(KLST/KSAN)– Anastasiia Delebis lives in San Angelo, but her heart and mind are in another place, her homeland, Ukraine.

“I still can’t believe this is the reality,” Delebis said.

She said just a few days ago she was checking in on a friend who lives in Lviv. While they were on the phone, sines went off.

“You could clearly hear it, even me I could hear it, the sirens,” Delebis said. “It was pretty loud.”

She said they talked on the phone for another 40 minutes. That’s when explosions began.

“She was like, hey can you hear this? and I was like, no what’s happening. and she was like they’re shooting. they’re shooting at us,” Delebis said.

She said there were 5 explosions she could hear, so she stayed on the phone and began messaging all of her friends and family in Lviv.

“Thank God they all are alive and they are all okay,” Delebis said.

She said staying updated is challenging, There have been says she cannot reach family members because of the power outages in Ukraine.

That’s where the app ‘Telegram’ comes in. She said it send siren alerts just before attacks.

“It looks kind of like this, which we can see that right now there’s the latest news saying there is some explosions in the Persia,” Delebis said. “They are also sending the pictures.”

Anastasiia said the app also showcases photos and video so others can see what is happening in different towns across Ukraine. There’s a color coded map that shows exactly where sirens are going on and what city is currently under attack.

“Every time when I see a message or anything about my city, I usually will shoot a message to my friends to my family and ask them if they are okay,” Delebis said.

Delebis said while the app is helpful to her, she wishes there was an English version for Americans to use.

“Unfortunately this app is only in Ukrainian, I wish a lot of people here in America will be able just to see it and follow it and just see all the stories that people are sharing. I mean, I have been with my phone almost 24/7 in my hand just trying to see all of the latest updates and follow everything that’s happening, hoping that one day I receive the message saying that ‘hey the war is over… it’s finally peace,” Delebis said.