Experience-driven Hawks’ offense could lead program to promise land

WALL — In head coach Houston Guy’s 14th season with Wall there are high hopes again for the program.

The Hawks are the favorites in District 3-3A Division I, going for their 10th consecutive district title and are ranked 5th overall in the 3A Div. I preseason rankings.

Last season it was their defense that fueled their success, holding opponents to under 10 points per game. But in 2020 it could be the offense that shines the brightest.

In a wing-T offense reliant on repetition and speed the Hawks return eight starters, four on the offensive line.

The backfield includes the dynamic one-two punch of Chase Rios and Kye Herbert along with bruising runner Drew Morrison at quarterback.

