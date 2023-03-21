DALLAS (KDAF) — This week North Texas will have warmer temperatures, but on Thursday or early Friday, we might get severe thunderstorms. The weekend may have cool mornings and little chance of rain.

“Cloudy conditions are expected today with pockets of drizzle/light rain. Temperatures will warm up into Wednesday with gusty southerly winds persisting across North and Central Texas. Widespread highs in the 80s are expected by Wednesday afternoon,” said NWS Fort Worth.

You may see thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, then Friday morning. It’ll come along with a cold front Thursday night and Friday.

NWS Fort Worth reports, “Severe thunderstorms may develop late on Thursday ahead of an advancing dryline, with more strong to severe storms accompanying a cold front moving through the area later Thursday night into Friday. Potential hazards include large hail, damaging winds, and a low risk of an isolated tornado. Some uncertainty remains on timing and actually coverage of severe weather. Continue to monitor future forecasts with regard to this late-week system.”

There may be a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm east of I-35 Sunday afternoon, but otherwise, it’s mostly dry.

“The weekend looks mainly dry except for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm across areas east of I-35 Sunday afternoon. Otherwise. temperatures will be cool in the morning and seasonable during the day, with above-normal temperatures West on Sunday. Breezy west/southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph on Saturday will become windy out of the southeast at 15 to 20 mph and gusty on Sunday,” said NWS Fort Worth.