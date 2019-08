SAN ANGELO, Texas – If you drive by the San Angelo State Park on FM 2288

the next couple of days — you could have some delays.

A spokesman for TXDOT says paving operations will start on FM 2288 Friday, August 9th around noon from Arden Rd to US 87 in Grape Creek and will continue through Saturday.

A pilot car will be moving traffic through the work zone and delays could be as long as 15 minutes.