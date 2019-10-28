EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Six-time World Champion calf roper Cody Ohl honored with ceremony and plaque presentation at 66th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Six-time World Champion calf roper Cody Ohl announced his retirement at the 66th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta on Saturday, October 26.

Cody Ohl walks out of the arena after the announcement of his retirement and plaque presentation.

A ceremony was held after the third round of the invitational roping to honor Ohl who competed in the Match Roping 21 times.

Ohl stands beside the newly unveiled plaque.

Ohl was surrounded by his three children and San Angelo Roping Fiesta Committee members during the presentation. Ohl’s mother was also in attendance for the ceremony and announcement which took place on her birthday.

Ohl spoke exclusively to ConchoValleyHomepage.com after the ceremony concluded and shared his reaction.

As for what’s next for the now retired world champion, “Just doing roping schools and training the next generation,” Ohl said.

