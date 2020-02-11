EXCLUSIVE: PRCA Chief Marketing Officer visits San Angelo ahead of televised rodeo performances

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Chief Marketing Officer for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Steve Rempelos visited San Angelo to prepare for upcoming televised rodeo performances.

The Cowboy Channel is part of Rural Media Group or, RFD-TV, and will be televising the finals of the San Angelo Rodeo along with the Cinch Chute Out. The finals will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 and the Cinch Chute Out will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Foster Communications Coliseum.

In September 2019, the PRCA and Cowboy Channel announced an agreement they called “landmark” for the organizations and the sport of rodeo.

Photo courtesy of the PRCA

This year, the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association signed a three-year contract with the Cowboy Channel locking in the broadcast of six rodeo performances over the coming years.

“San Angelo is one of the top 15 rodeos in the whole United States and Canada. It’s a terrific event and one that we’re really proud to feature and highlight to a national audience and gain the attention for a rodeo that hasn’t been on television a lot but it is certainly deserving,” Rempelos said.

To watch the live broadcast of the two San Angelo Rodeo performances, check your local listings from your television provider.