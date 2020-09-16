EXCLUSIVE: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The federal government outlined a plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans.

In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot. The Pentagon is involved with the distribution of vaccines, but civilian health workers will be the ones giving shots.