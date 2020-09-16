EXCLUSIVE: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.
LATEST STORIES
- Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
- US government outlines plan to provide free coronavirus vaccine
- MJ Hegar: ‘We need to start electing servant leaders who are willing to put their own self-interest on the line’
- Parents and teachers around the country debate heading back into the classroom
- Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments