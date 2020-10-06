Evidence Shows Nissan Xterra as Suspect Vehicle in Deadly Hit and Run that Killed Elderly San Angelo Man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of San Angleo Police Department:

San Angleo, Texas – Recently identified evidence from the September 28, 2020 fatality crash scene in the 1700 block of Upton Street indicates the suspect vehicle is a 2002-2004 Nissan Xterra.  If you know anyone who owns or operates this specified model (any color) and the vehicle has recent front-end damage, please contact Detective D. Welch at (325) 657-4308. 

To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts. You can also tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers 24/7 Tip Hotline at 325-658-HELP (4357) or through the Crime Stoppers P3 app for IOS & Android devices.

Please, help us find the driver responsible for the death of 87-year-old Jesse Hernandez. A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest(s).

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.