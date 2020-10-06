Evidence Shows Nissan Xterra as Suspect Vehicle in Deadly Hit and Run that Killed Elderly San Angelo Man

Courtesy of San Angleo Police Department:

San Angleo, Texas – Recently identified evidence from the September 28, 2020 fatality crash scene in the 1700 block of Upton Street indicates the suspect vehicle is a 2002-2004 Nissan Xterra. If you know anyone who owns or operates this specified model (any color) and the vehicle has recent front-end damage, please contact Detective D. Welch at (325) 657-4308.

To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts. You can also tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers 24/7 Tip Hotline at 325-658-HELP (4357) or through the Crime Stoppers P3 app for IOS & Android devices.

Please, help us find the driver responsible for the death of 87-year-old Jesse Hernandez. A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest(s).

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.