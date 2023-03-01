DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re getting fast food, the last thing you’re probably worried about is its health factor, but if you frequent the big orange W in the sky, you might be eating one of the healthiest fast food burgers in the country.

The saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, but can everything be healthier in Texas? A study conducted by Gambling.com found America’s healthiest cheeseburgers.

Here’s a look at the healthiest cheeseburgers in 2023:

Whataburger In-N-Out Checker’s/Rally’s Culvers Del Taco Dairy Queen Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s McDonald’s Five Guys Wendy’s

” Whataburger has the US’s most healthy cheeseburger. The Whataburger With Cheese performs well in all four categories, without topping any.

“It has the second lowest fat and calorie contents (per ounce) in the entire study – which contributes to the sandwich earning a final score of 8.4 out of 10. It also performs well in the salt and sugar categories, putting this chain that’s operated in the US for over 70 years at the top of the list,” the study said.