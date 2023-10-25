SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo has a very robust and diverse coffee scene, with several coffee shops, houses, vans, and drive-thrus in town!

Recently, coffee shops have been popping up all over the city with still more on the way. Here is a list of all the coffee locations in San Angelo!

Free Rein Coffee (formerly known as Long Horn Coffee)

Free Rein Coffee Debut with Cole Hauser Oct. 9 Photo by Dusty Ellis

Free Rein Coffee is one of the newest additions to the San Angelo Cofee scene, founded by Cole Hauser and his three friends Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, and Paul Anderson. Originally Longhorn Coffee, it is now a cowboy-themed coffee shop that has been described as the middle ground between the sweetness of Starbucks and the darkest roasts of Black Rifle Coffee.

901 S Oakes St

The Bearded Barista

The Bearded Barista first opened its doors to the San Angelo community in June 2021, becoming one of the first coffee shops in the city that offers whiskey barrel-aged coffee. This coffee shop is a small business run by a veteran family known for its cozy atmosphere and unique sitting options, perfect to relax or study.

2412 College Hills Blvd

Xertzs Coffee

This unique coffee drive-thru was opened in San Angelo in late 2020, and built into a shipping container. The vivid colors and unique variety of flavors make this one of San Angelo’s go-to spots for a quick caffeine fix.

2351 Sunset Dr

7 Brew

One of the newest coffee drive-thrus in town, which opened in October 2023, had residents lined down the road for miles during its opening. Its logo reminds people to cultivate kindness and features seven original coffee drinks along with multiple other drink options. Its second location on Bryant will be opening in November.

1480 Knickerbocker Rd

402 N Bryant Blvd. (Opening November)

Cold Smoke

Cold Smoke is a college-oriented coffee shop that has partnered with Venture 19, a boutique that sells Texas and locally sourced items. This coffee shop is themed to transport coffee-goers into the mountains of Colorado, bringing you the comfortable, cozy vibes that you get in the mountains after a long day of skiing.

1819 Knickerbocker Rd

The Grind Coffee and Cafe

This specialty coffee shop features coava coffee beans which are hand-picked in Central and South America and East Africa, blended and roasted in Portland, Oregon, and ground fresh daily in their shop.

*Currently, this shop is closed until its re-opening on October 27 after being bought by new owners*

220 N Chadbourne Street

Buttercup Cafe

Buttercup was first opened in 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever since.

This full-service cafe offers coffee and expresso drinks as well as tea, matcha, chai, pour-over, beer and wine. It also offers a variety of food, including toasts and lunchboxes. Every month this cafe features a new roaster for their pour-overs and flash brews

1921 Sherwood Way

Island Cafecito

This island-themed coffee house is all about taking you to the Caribbean with every sip of coffee. In addition to coffee, they make island treats and more.

1015 Caddo St

The Valley Coffee Co

Valley Coffee Co is a mobile craft cold brew coffee brand looking to elevate the coffee experience. While this coffee shop is typically on the move catering events, they update their locations on their website.

The mobile coffee shop started as an idea in 2020, growing at local vendors’ markets until the business purchased its first van and began traveling across the city serving coffee.

When they are not catering, they can be found Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. in the Twisted Ice parking lot.

Starbucks

There are several locations in town for the well-known coffee franchise.

1910 Rosemont Dr

5651 Sherwood Way

3121 Sunset Dr

403 W 3rd St

Coming Soon:

Traveling Toms Coffee Truck

A new coffee truck is making its way to San Angelo in December 2023, offering a variety of coffee, hot chocolates, energy drinks, lemonades, and teas with the goal of making you feel right at home.

PJ’s Coffee New Orleans

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. This business uses arabica coffee beans sourced from around the world and features a variety of pastries. The opening date for this business is not available, however, it will be located at 2902 S. Bryant Blvd.

Help us keep this article up to date. If we missed your favorite coffee joint, let us know down below!