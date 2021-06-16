ERCOT wants you to adjust your thermostat to 78°… Will you?

ERCOT requests to conserve energy during peak hours (3-7 p.m.) continues through Friday

AUSTIN, TX. – When ERCOT issued a call for conservation on Monday, Texans responded strongly by reducing electric demand during the late afternoon. ERCOT continues to encourage Texans to conserve power each afternoon during the peak hours of 3 to 7 p.m. through this Friday.

The grid is operating exactly as it was designed and intended. The issuance of conservation notices is a common practice and prevents ERCOT from entering emergency conditions. Conservation efforts combined with the changes in procedures and processes implemented by ERCOT and the PUC following the winter storm prevented the possibility of rotating outages yesterday and ensured that no Texans lost power.

“We know it can be tough to change family routines, but yesterday is proof that simple conservation measures really do make a difference,” said ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones. “Conservation notices are commonly-used tools used by utilities and system operators across the country to ensure the reliability of the electric grid. If possible, Texans should apply that same effort during peak hours from 3 to 7 p.m. this week until conditions return to normal.”

ERCOT has been leveraging every resource at its disposal, including activating all available generating units to help serve customer demand before calling for conservation. Approximately 1,200 MW of power was regained overnight Monday when some repairs were completed. One MW typically powers around 200 homes on a summer day.

Yesterday, ERCOT set a new June record for electricity demand. Based on preliminary data, the new record is 69,943 MW, which exceeds the 2018 June record by approximately 820 MW.

Power plant owners continue repairs of unexpected equipment failures, and ERCOT is using all the tools in its toolbox to maintain reliability in the face of potential record-setting electricity demand.

Conservation Tips

Please take these simple actions to help reduce electric use between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m.:

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher – every degree of cooling increases your energy use by six to eight percent.

– every degree of cooling increases your energy use by six to eight percent. Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.

If you don’t need something – we are asking you to turn it off and unplug it if possible.

POLL: ERCOT wants you to adjust your thermostat to 78°… Will you?

Full story >> https://t.co/7ZNjqaQhfm — CW39 (@CW39Houston) June 16, 2021

More conservation tips are available at http://powertosavetexas.org/ or your local energy delivery company or Retail Electric Provider.

Consumer assistance

Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline – 1-888-782-8477