Entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fired, show to go on indefinite hiatus

(WTVO) — The cast of the long-running daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” have been released from their contract, with the program set to go on indefinite hiatus at the end of November.

TVLine reported the news on Tuesday, adding that NBC has not canceled the show outright.

It was reported that, since the show shoots months in advance, there are enough episode already completed to air through Summer 2020.

If NBC does renew “Days”, production could resume in March. But, by releasing the entire cast from their contracts, there is no guarantee of who would return.

If the show is renewed for its 56th season, all the actors would have to renegotiate new contracts.

“Days of Our Lives” began airing on November 8th, 1965.

