SAN ANGELO, TX— D-BAT, a baseball and softball training facility, is dedicated to propelling athletes to the next level. A professional instructor with a wealth of experience is now sharing his expertise with the Concho Valley community.

Will Doyle graduated from Wall High School in 2002 with numerous accolades. He later attended Howard Junior College on a full baseball scholarship before transferring to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, where he continued to excel in baseball. Doyle serves as the baseball and football instructor at D-BAT. As football season inches closer, Doyle’s program starts next week, and he will work with wide receivers and defensive backs. He hopes to give back to his community and foster the growth of youth sports.

“Often, kids go from sport to sport to sport as a team, but they don’t get the individual work that might help them gain a little bit of competitive edge over somebody they are competing against for a tryout or somebody they are competing against once the team gets to the tournament for game time. So, that’s what the goal here at D-BAT is, to help kids that want to get better, learn how to get better and do it the right way with hard work, some discipline, some good training, and parent involvement. We will keep them fresh and keep them going throughout the year with whatever sport they are playing,” said Doyle.

If you want to book a lesson with Doyle, head over to https://dbatsanangelo.com/